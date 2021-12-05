Club in St. Martinville files suit over parade dispute

ST. MARTINVILLE - A club that runs an annual Mardi Gras parade in St. Martinville says in a federal lawsuit that its rights are being violated after the city required it to have more security and barricades to make the parade safer.



The Newcomers Club filed a lawsuit Friday in federal court in Lafayette against the City of St. Martinville, the City Council, the mayor and the St. Martin Parish sheriff, according to KATC-TV.



The suit contends its Mardi Gras parade is a 54-year-old tradition and the club has a right to assemble and celebrate its heritage.



Mayor Thomas Nelson said he was unable to comment on pending litigation.



The city told the club to hire additional security and purchase barricades to make the event safer or not be allowed to parade.