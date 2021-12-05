Latest Weather Blog
Club in St. Martinville files suit over parade dispute
Trending News
ST. MARTINVILLE - A club that runs an annual Mardi Gras parade in St. Martinville says in a federal lawsuit that its rights are being violated after the city required it to have more security and barricades to make the parade safer.
The Newcomers Club filed a lawsuit Friday in federal court in Lafayette against the City of St. Martinville, the City Council, the mayor and the St. Martin Parish sheriff, according to KATC-TV.
The suit contends its Mardi Gras parade is a 54-year-old tradition and the club has a right to assemble and celebrate its heritage.
Mayor Thomas Nelson said he was unable to comment on pending litigation.
The city told the club to hire additional security and purchase barricades to make the event safer or not be allowed to parade.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10
-
Brian Kelly's salary ignites criticism from La. public service commissioner
-
9-year-old from Prairieville stars in the Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
-
As deadline approaches, 1600 kids remain without a sponsor in Salvation Army's...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge