Cloudy, dreary weekend ahead

Today and Tonight: The weekend will start off cloudy with spotty showers along the coast. Be aware of patchy fog across inland areas. Most of your Saturday will be dry, but thick cloud cover and misty conditions will stick around for much of the day. Highs will top out in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will remain with low temperatures in the mid 50s.





Looking Ahead:

The same frontal boundary that brought rain across the area Friday has stalled along the coast. This front will lift back to the north on Sunday as a warm front, bringing high temperatures back into the 70s. As the front lifts north Sunday morning/afternoon, a stray shower will be possible. Our next best chance will be on Monday as a cold front tracks across the region. A storm or two will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton









