Cloudy, cold, and windy conditions are here to stay

Thursday will bring clouds and wind, but no rain.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Last night’s rain has moved out, and cold air has moved in. Today will be cloudy with temperatures staying in the low 50s. Winds will be cold, coming in from the north 10-20mph, today as well. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.

Up Next: Although Friday morning temperatures will be in the 30s, the winds will make it feel more like the 20s. Gusty winds will make temperatures feel like 40 degrees through Friday afternoon. On the bright side, the sun will come out on Friday afternoon. Saturday morning will be frosty with lows at or below freezing. Despite the sunshine, Saturday will only warm into the low 50s. The sunny trend will be interrupted by our next chance for precipitation on Sunday. Some weather models are hinting at snow possibilities in northern Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center issuing a 10% chance for frozen precipitation in the green areas (see below). For the Baton Rouge area, the forecast is rain. It will be a cold rain, as high temperatures remain near 50 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

