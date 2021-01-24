Cloudy and mild end to the weekend

Today and Tonight: Today, expect a cloudy start with patchy fog and drizzle around. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 70s as a warm front progresses north off the Gulf. Along the front, there could be an isolated shower or two. Tonight, clouds will stick around once again with areas of patchy fog developing overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.



Looking Ahead:





Our next best chance for rain will be on Monday as a cold front tracks across the region. Scattered to numerous showers will begin late Monday morning, continuing through Monday night. This front will begin to slow down over southeast Louisiana, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast on Tuesday. Tuesday night, into Wednesday rain chances will increase once again along another front, before we finally dry out on Thursday.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





