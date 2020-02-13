Cloudy and cool before clear and chilly

While dreary conditions will persist through much of Thursday, quieter weather is ahead. Get ready for a pair of mornings in the 30s.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Showers will end from west to east around daybreak Thursday morning, but clouds will be stubborn to break. Thanks to winds shifting northerly at 5-10mph, temperatures will be steady or falling in the low to mid 50s through the day. As skies clear, low temperatures will end up in the upper 30s by Friday morning.

Up Next: A sunny Valentine’s Day is expected though highs may fail to reach 60 degrees. The evening forecast is looking nice and chilly for the LSU Baseball season opener.

Take a jacket as another night in the upper 30s is expected. The first half of the weekend will be cool and quiet with increasing clouds late Saturday. Showers will return as early as Sunday morning.

THE EXPLANATION:

Showers will wrap up around daybreak on Thursday, but the trailing trough axis and low level moisture will allow clouds to remain stubborn. Much colder and drier air will arrive after the cold front moves through Thursday morning and will likely continue into the weekend. After a pair of morning in the upper 30s, temperatures will begin to moderate Saturday afternoon and the trend will continue into next week. A weak disturbance will move through the region Saturday night into Sunday bringing another shot of showers. Forecast models are in disagreement over the strength of this disturbance, but it should only be around for Sunday. Some showers cannot be ruled out Monday as the atmosphere saturates ahead of the next cold front. That system will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Light to moderate rain could linger Wednesday through the end of the week before a reinforcing cold front swipes away the unsettled weather. Regardless rain, clouds and cool temperatures are likely for several consecutive days.

--Josh

