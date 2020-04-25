Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon

Weak frontal passage late this morning will not bring major impacts to the capitol city area.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect an overall pleasant start to the weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the low 60s this morning under partly cloudy skies. By noon, the clouds will be filtering out of the Baton Rouge area allowing our temperatures to warm to near 80. By 3 PM, we will reach our high around 82 under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west for the first half of Saturday, but once the front passes our winds will shift out of the north allowing slightly cooler air to move into the area.

Up Next: High pressure will move over head for the beginning of next week creating a beautiful start to the new week, but showers and thunderstorms will return Tuesday into Wednesday. The current timing brings the shower and storm activity overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. At this time, severe weather does not appear to be a major concern but we will continue to monitor over the next several days.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 43’ as of Thursday morning. The river is expected to fall very slowly through the next two weeks. The high water is primarily an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue for a few spots north and south of Baton Rouge that are not protected by levees. Unprotected low-lying areas will be flooded and agricultural operations will be impacted on the west side of the river. The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees at this level. The level is also high in New Orleans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

THE EXPLANATION: A weak cold front will pass through the capitol city late this morning. This frontal passage is different from previous ones that have brought active weather upon our region, due to it weakening as it approaches south Louisiana. With limited available atmospheric moisture and lift, only a brief shower is possible with this system early in the day. Once the front passes, cloud cover will clear out and winds will shift out of the north allowing cooler and drier air to filter in. Dew point temperatures will fall through out the day into the low 50s - which is fairly dry. High pressure will develop to our west on Sunday, eventually moving eastward on Monday. High pressure is sinking air, which compresses air downwards and prevents cloud cover from developing. With that being said, we can expect clear skies and beautiful weather for Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance for rain returns on Tuesday along another cold front. The main area of low pressure driving this front is expected to be far enough north to keep a major severe threat out of our area.

