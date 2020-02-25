Clouds stubborn, cooler air on the way

Happy Fat Tuesday! Get out and enjoy the culinary delights of south Louisiana before the start of Lent tomorrow.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will cooperate with highs in the mid 60s. A tale of two cold fronts will headline the weather pattern this Mardi Gras day. The first cold front departed southeast and this will hold most of the lingering shower activity along the coast. The second cold front will pass through the local area overnight and that will swipe away clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will dip into the mid 40s by Wednesday morning and winds will accelerate out of the northwest at about 20mph.

Up Next: Clouds will slowly break through Ash Wednesday as elevated northwest winds make it difficult for temperatures to warm beyond the low to mid 50s. Skies should clear out in full on Wednesday night and low temperatures will drop close to freezing. Sunny skies will rule the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. At this time, the weekend is looking dry with moderating temperatures.

THE EXPLANATION:

In between two fronts, clouds a few patchy areas of light rain may occur on Tuesday, but any activity would be highly isolated. A second cold front is expected to move through the area on Wednesday morning. Behind this, low temperatures are expected to be much cooler by Thursday and Friday mornings. Some locations can expect temperatures near freezing due to strong cold air diving southeastward into the area. Stiff northwest winds will send this air mass into the region and could gust over 20mph at times Wednesday and Wednesday night. High pressure will build in over the area late Wednesday. Upper level convergence will help to promote a stable atmosphere and sinking air. As a result, skies will clear and rain chances will then be very low Wednesday through Sunday.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.