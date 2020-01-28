Clouds increase today, showers arrive tonight

Fast, west to east moving disturbances will bring clouds and showers early Wednesday and Friday. Slightly cooler air is expected for the latter half of the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Tuesday will bring similar temperatures to Monday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Morning fog and sun will give way to gradually increasing clouds. Some rain could be knocking on western parishes and counties by nightfall. Scattered showers are expected overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Up Next: A weak low pressure system will cross the area on Wednesday morning with lingering showers and embedded thunderstorms. Precipitation will end from west to east by the afternoon hours though clouds may be stubborn to break.

The local area will be between systems again on Thursday, before another low pressure approaches late Thursday through early Saturday. This one should be slightly stronger than its predecessor in terms of delivering cooler air, but will still only produce isolated to scattered showers. Conditions should be drying out for the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

The jet stream continues to be oriented from west to east with a short wave pattern across the southern third of the United States. The result of this setup is an active, but low impact weather pattern. Longer wavelengths tend more pronounced temperatures swings and therefore a greater clash in air masses and stronger storm systems. So, the positive tradeoff for dealing with rain every few days is not well above average warmth or cold and no severe weather. The next disturbance in this active pattern will be a shortwave trough of low pressure moving from northern Texas across Louisiana and into Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will bring another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the region. Most of the activity will occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with drying from west to east on Wednesday afternoon. The next respite will be on Thursday with yet another weak disturbance to push through on Friday before a mainly dry and quiet weekend.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.