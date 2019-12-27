Clouds and light showers today

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The strong high pressure off the east coast is continuing to creep north into Virginia. This atmospheric feature along with the stalled cold front that is currently draping over Arkansas will keep clouds, light showers, and warm temperatures in the forecast today and through Saturday. Temperatures will be slow to warm, but highs will still peak near 71° with light winds out of the east. Light, spotty showers will linger through this evening, but should dry out late.

Up Next: Dreary conditions continue into the weekend, with storms possible on Sunday afternoon and early evening. Sunny skies and cooler conditions to wrap up 2019.

THE EXPLANATION:

The two main synoptic features have been that strong high pressure to our east that brought us a gorgeous Christmas Eve and the approaching frontal systems from the north and west. These have both kept flow onshore, especially in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. This is why the rainfall amounts have been rather low, mornings have been foggy, and clouds have stayed overhead. This is all to change as the front approaches over the weekend. Surface winds will be elevated and coming out of the south on Saturday, increasing rain chances and amounts into Sunday. The cold front is timed to cross our area during peak daytime heating hours on Sunday afternoon, which could fire up some cells just ahead and along this front. The strength of the front will be weakening as it approaches the Gulf Coast, which should keep any severe weather to our north. Alexandria and north are in the marginal category (one out of five) for severe weather on Saturday, and Central Mississippi and north on Sunday. High pressure from the north slides in behind the front on Monday, returning sunny skies and much cooler conditions to the Deep South. Dry conditions do not last long, as another system should be approaching to start the New Year. Currently, the timing of increasing rain chances is just before the New Year festivities, but some models have it slowing down slightly and more into Wednesday morning. Stay Tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

