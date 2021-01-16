Clothes dryer causes house fire near Government Street, says BRFD

BATON ROUGE - A house located off of Government Street caught fire Saturday morning due to a clothes dryer.

Around 8:20 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 450 block of Finchley near Government Street in regards to a house fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the laundry room in flames. Before fire crews could get the fire under control it spread to the kitchen.

The rest of the home received some smoke damage.

No one was injured.

According to BRFD, the fire was caused by a malfunction in the clothes dryer.