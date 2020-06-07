75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Closures in Louisiana and service delays due to Cristobal

Sunday, June 07 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal businesses and offices will be closed on Monday, June 8.

Ascension Parish

- Boat launches at PJ’s Landing in Sorrento and Laurel Ridge in St. Amant are closed until further notice.

- River Parishes Community College's campus

East Baton Rouge Parish 

- Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Ag Center and Southern University Law Center will be closed Monday, June 8. Remote and online classes will continue as scheduled.

- Baton Rouge City Court will be closed on Monday, June 8, 2020.

- All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Monday, June 8

- All EBR schools and office sites will be closed, including the grab-n-go meal service and all athletic events/practices.

- East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office

- All City-Parish buildings

State offices will be closed until 1 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, June 8, in the following parishes:

Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

