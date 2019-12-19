Closures expected at Florida/Third Street, Thursday

Downtown Baton Rouge Photo: Downtown Development District

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Downtown Development District have announced that drivers should expect intermittent street closures at the intersection of Florida Street and Third Street, Thursday.

Routine traffic flow will be temporarily interrupted, beginning about 6:30 a.m. and ending in the evening, to allow for the installation of new decorative crosswalk designs.

The closures will only allow alternating traffic flow for most of the day on both Third Street and Florida Street.

The crosswalk design improvement is one of the final components of a beautification project at this intersection.

Once completed, passersby will find new graphic art panels and visitor maps/business listings.

The work is expected to be completed by the weekend.