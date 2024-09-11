Latest Weather Blog
Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Francine
BATON ROUGE — The following businesses and government agencies have announced closures or cancellations related to Francine:
Wednesday:
19th Judicial District Court
21st Judicial District Court
Ascension Parish Government
Baker City Court
Baton Rouge General’s outpatient wound care and outpatient therapy (CLOSES AT NOON)
Belle of Baton Rouge
BREC parks and facilities
Cypremort Point State Park
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging
East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
East Baton Rouge Parish Government
Grand Isle State Park
Grosse Tete passenger ferry
Iberville Parish Government
Livingston Parish Court
Livingston Parish Government
Louisiana State Government offices
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary.
Ochsner Health Clinic in Baton Rouge
Plaquemine city government
Rouses Markets in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Prairieville and Zachary
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store
Pennington Biomedical
Tickfaw State Park, Springfield
West Baton Rouge Parish Government
Woman's Hospital elective procedures, outpatient clinics, ambulatory services, retail pharmacy (pharmacy closing at 10 a.m.)
Capital Area Transit System (CATS)
DoorDash until 3 p.m. Thursday
Thursday:
19th Judicial District Court
Atchafalaya Master Plan public webinar
Baker City Court
BREC parks and facilities
Cypremort Point State Park
East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches
East Baton Rouge Parish Government
Gonzales closed until 10 a.m.
Grand Isle State Park
Livingston Parish Government and Courthouse
Louisiana Economic Development Corporation meeting
Louisiana State Offices
Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary will be closed until noon.
Pennington Biomedical
Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store (reception for Clementine Hunter event is also canceled)
Tickfaw State Park, Springfield
Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court
