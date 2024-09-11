Closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE — The following businesses and government agencies have announced closures or cancellations related to Francine:

Wednesday:

19th Judicial District Court

21st Judicial District Court

Ascension Parish Government

Baker City Court

Baton Rouge General’s outpatient wound care and outpatient therapy (CLOSES AT NOON)

Belle of Baton Rouge

BREC parks and facilities

Cypremort Point State Park

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches

East Baton Rouge Parish Government

Grand Isle State Park

Grosse Tete passenger ferry

Iberville Parish Government

Livingston Parish Court

Livingston Parish Government

Louisiana State Government offices

Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary.

Ochsner Health Clinic in Baton Rouge

Plaquemine city government

Rouses Markets in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Prairieville and Zachary

Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store

Pennington Biomedical

Tickfaw State Park, Springfield

West Baton Rouge Parish Government

Woman's Hospital elective procedures, outpatient clinics, ambulatory services, retail pharmacy (pharmacy closing at 10 a.m.)

Capital Area Transit System (CATS)

DoorDash until 3 p.m. Thursday

Thursday:

19th Judicial District Court

Atchafalaya Master Plan public webinar

Baker City Court

BREC parks and facilities

Cypremort Point State Park

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches

East Baton Rouge Parish Government

Gonzales closed until 10 a.m.

Grand Isle State Park

Livingston Parish Government and Courthouse

Louisiana Economic Development Corporation meeting

Louisiana State Offices

Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary will be closed until noon.

Pennington Biomedical

Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store (reception for Clementine Hunter event is also canceled)

Tickfaw State Park, Springfield

Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court