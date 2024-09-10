Closures and cancellations ahead of Francine's arrival

BATON ROUGE — The following businesses and government agencies have announced closures or cancellations related to Francine:

Tuesday:

Amite River Basin Commission public hearing

Boy Scout flag retirement and Sept. 11 observation

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches close at 6 p.m.

Grosse Tete passenger ferry closes at 6 p.m.

House and Governmental Affairs oversight and sunset review of the Board of Ethics

Task Force to Study the Utilization of Multimodal Assets

Louisiana Commission on HIV and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment

Ways and Means joint meeting with Revenue and Fiscal Affairs

Wednesday:

19th Judicial District Court

21st Judicial District Court

Ascension Parish Government

BREC Parks and Facilities

Baton Rouge General’s outpatient wound care and outpatient therapy (CLOSES AT NOON)

City of Plaquemine

East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches

East Baton Rouge Parish Government

Grosse Tete passenger ferry

Iberville Parish Government

Livingston Parish Court

Livingston Parish Government

Louisiana State Government offices

Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary.

Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store

Pennington Biomedical

West Baton Rouge Parish Government

Thursday:

19th Judicial District Court

Atchafalaya Master Plan public webinar

BREC Parks and Facilities

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library branches

East Baton Rouge Parish Government

Livingston Parish Government

Louisiana Economic Development Corporation meeting

Neighbors Federal Credit Union branches in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Zachary will be closed until noon.

Pennington Biomedical

Shaw Center for the Arts, including LSU Museum of Art and LSU Museum Store (reception for Clementine Hunter event is also canceled)