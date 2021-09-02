84°
Closure on I-10 in Gonzales canceled Thursday night

UPDATE: The interstate will no longer close Thursday night due to weather concerns. State police have not yet said whether the closure will be rescheduled.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory in Gonzales: Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions just west of LA Hwy 30 beginning at 7:00 pm while electrical linemen make repairs to the main power line at that location. Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA Hwy 73 and westbound traffic will be diverted to US Hwy 61. Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

