Closure on Highland Road expected to end later in July

BATON ROUGE - Highland Road will be closed until July 24 at the earliest while a drainage culvert is installed.

The short stretch of Highland between Staring Lane and Magnolia Woods Avenue will be closed daily while a drainage culvert is installed for Benton at Magnolia Woods, a new subdivision being built adjacent to Sammy's Grill.

Documents from the Department of Transportation and Development said that from July 9 to 20, the daily work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 4 a.m..

From July 20 to 24, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Local traffic can circle around on Menlo Drive and Magnolia Woods Avenue, or around on Burbank Drive.