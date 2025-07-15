93°
Latest Weather Blog
Closure on Highland Road expected to end later in July
BATON ROUGE - Highland Road will be closed until July 24 at the earliest while a drainage culvert is installed.
The short stretch of Highland between Staring Lane and Magnolia Woods Avenue will be closed daily while a drainage culvert is installed for Benton at Magnolia Woods, a new subdivision being built adjacent to Sammy's Grill.
Documents from the Department of Transportation and Development said that from July 9 to 20, the daily work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 4 a.m..
From July 20 to 24, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.
Trending News
Local traffic can circle around on Menlo Drive and Magnolia Woods Avenue, or around on Burbank Drive.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two police chiefs arrested at Baton Rouge conference; feds conducting 'activities' statewide
-
Brusly Police: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting at boyfriend with stolen gun
-
Zachary councilman alleges he was coerced by city officials to vote yes...
-
West Baton Rouge hosting free community health fair Tuesday
-
70 for 70: John Mahaffey