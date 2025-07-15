92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Closure on Highland Road expected to end later in July

2 hours 9 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, July 15 2025 Jul 15, 2025 July 15, 2025 12:17 PM July 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Highland Road will be closed until July 24 at the earliest while a drainage culvert is installed. 

The short stretch of Highland between Staring Lane and Magnolia Woods Avenue will be closed daily while a drainage culvert is installed for Benton at Magnolia Woods, a new subdivision being built adjacent to Sammy's Grill. 

Documents from the Department of Transportation and Development said that from July 9 to 20, the daily work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 4 a.m..

From July 20 to 24, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. 

Local traffic can circle around on Menlo Drive and Magnolia Woods Avenue, or around on Burbank Drive. 

