Closure of Old Perkins Road at Bayou Manchac causes traffic jams in Prairieville

3 hours 38 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 January 30, 2020 8:18 AM January 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- On Thursday morning, Prairieville drivers are facing severe traffic jams due to the closure of Old Perkins Road at Bayou Manchac. 

As stated earlier this week, Old Perkins is closed in both directions at Bayou Manchac Bridge for bridge repairs and is expected to remain closed until approximately Saturday, Feb. 1.

Area drivers should be aware of the ripple effect this has caused, resulting in extra traffic delays on Airline Highway and Old Jefferson Highway. 

