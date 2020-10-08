Closing arguments being made in Bourbon Street shooting case

NEW ORLEANS - Attorneys in New Orleans have begun final arguments in the jury that will decide the fate of 22-year-old Trung Le, the only person charged in a 2014 gunfight that killed an innocent bystander on Bourbon Street.

Jurors have heard three full days of testimony and seen surveillance video showing the gunfire from a variety of angles. Prosecutors portray Le as the aggressor. Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Tucker told jurors Friday that Le has yet to accept responsibility for the gunfire.

The defense insists Le fired in self-defense to save himself and others from another shooter who has yet to be identified.

Le is charged with manslaughter and attempted second-degree murder.

Victims of the shooting and family members of the woman killed - 21-year-old Brittany Thomas - were in the courtroom.