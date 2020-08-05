Clorox wipes may not be available in stores until 2021

Many shoppers have noticed a shortage of Clorox wipes in their neighborhood grocery stores. On Wednesday, Clorox announced that this shortage is likely to continue until next year.

According to ABC News, in an earnings call earlier this week, Clorox company president and CEO-elect, Linda Rendle, said the company might not be able to restock the product in stores until 2021.

"Given the fact cold and flu (season) sits in the middle of the (fiscal) year, and we expect the pandemic to be with us for the entirety of the year, it will take the full year to get up to the supply levels that we need to be at," Rendle said Monday during the call.

When the pandemic first hit in March, wipes were difficult to come across in grocery stores. As stores ran out, the wipes were prioritized for hospitals and caregivers, which left many consumers like Stacie Wright turning to sales of the sought after cleaning product elsewhere online or to making their own.

"I've just been using, like a diluted mix of an antibacterial," said Stacie Wright, owner of E11even salon in New Jersey. "The shelves still seem to be as bare as they were in the end of March and beginning -- you know -- April. Which is kind of surprising to me."

Though Clorox ramped up production, it could not keep up with the dramatic demand.

But it's not just Clorox, Lysol has also gone missing on shelves too.

"This demand is clearly having an impact on our retailers' inventory levels," the Reckitt Benckiser Group, the maker of Lysol, said in a statement to USA Today in April.

Part of the problem is that many companies make wipes using polyester spunlace, a key ingredient also used for personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and medical gowns, which is now in short supply.

While the wait continues for the return of Clorox disinfectant wipes, the company has promised instead a huge increase in some of its other cleaning products, like liquid bleach, in the coming months.

Some stores like Walmart are also offering an alert system that you can sign up for to see when wipes are available in stores.