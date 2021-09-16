Clogged drainage systems possible cause of flash flooding in Baton Rouge as Nicholas rolled through

BATON ROUGE - Remnants of Nicholas are leaving a lasting impact after the tropical storm came through Baton Rouge earlier this week.

"The dog made a noise and I came out of my house. My place was full of water, all full of water, and I thought I was going to drown," said Homeowner Mary Fergurson.

Fergurson, 92, talked with an insurance adjuster at her home on Haig Street near the levee Thursday. She has been living there for 50 years and this isn't the first time she's experienced high water. However, this is the first time her home flooded. She is now considering moving.

"I'm going to get rid of it," Fergurson said. "I might go stay with my son."

On Thursday, East Boyd Drive near LSU had about a foot of standing water. Wednesday the water was 3 feet deep. Students living in the area had to use boats to get around their neighborhood.

"It wasn't raining. I went on break and streets were flooded. They were like little rivers," said Jami Swanson who lives near campus.

Swanson says the water came up so fast Wednesday it caught everyone by surprise. She had to rush and help a neighbor whose car had flooded.

"I saw her stalled in the middle of the road so I just helped," Swanson said. "I was on lunch and I said 'I'll help you,' because she was stalled in the middle of the road."

WBRZ asked city-parish officials about the flooding but they wouldn't talk about specifics. However, both Fergurson and the city said people dumping trash in the drain and ditches has been a constant problem.