Clinton, Trump winners of their respective party's Louisiana primary

7 years 3 weeks 4 days ago Saturday, March 05 2016 Mar 5, 2016 March 05, 2016 8:37 PM March 05, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press, WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLICK HERE FOR INSTANT ELECTION RESULTS

BATON ROUGE - Registered democrats and republicans cast votes for the Louisiana Presidential Primary Saturday.

Hillary Clinton was called the winner of the democratic primary. Donald Trump was declared the winner of the republican primary.

Donald Trump and Ted Cruz campaigned in Louisiana Friday. Bill Clinton campaigned for his wife, Hillary, Thursday and Friday in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Marco Rubio canceled a campaign stop in Baton Rouge a day before the primary vote.

On Saturday, five states held either primaries or caucuses: Kansas, Kentucky (Republican caucuses only), Louisiana, Maine (Republican caucuses only) and Nebraska (Democratic caucuses only). 

Click HERE to get a breakdown of the votes cast to each candidate in the primary.
