Clinton, Trump winners of their respective party's Louisiana primary
BATON ROUGE - Registered democrats and republicans cast votes for the Louisiana Presidential Primary Saturday.
Hillary Clinton was called the winner of the democratic primary. Donald Trump was declared the winner of the republican primary.
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz campaigned in Louisiana Friday. Bill Clinton campaigned for his wife, Hillary, Thursday and Friday in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Marco Rubio canceled a campaign stop in Baton Rouge a day before the primary vote.
Latest on #Election2016: Clinton and Trump win their respective presidential primary elections in Louisiana https://t.co/l24hNdYluI— The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2016
On Saturday, five states held either primaries or caucuses: Kansas, Kentucky (Republican caucuses only), Louisiana, Maine (Republican caucuses only) and Nebraska (Democratic caucuses only).
