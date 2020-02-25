61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clinton still faces struggle to win back younger voters

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 03 2016 Mar 3, 2016 March 03, 2016 4:09 AM March 03, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Nicholas Riccardi

FORT COLLINS, CO.- Hillary Clinton is continuing to struggle with a segment of the electorate she will need if she's to win the White House in November: young voters.
    
Clinton lost six of 10 voters between the ages of 18 and 29 on Super Tuesday even as she racked up wins across the map. Millennials have consistently flocked to the insurgent campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. His message of fighting income inequality and getting big money out of politics has resonated among youths scared about the job market, some of whom were infants when Bill Clinton was in the White House.
    
Young voters have increasingly been part of the Democratic Party's base and Clinton will need them in November. Democrats hope they'll inevitably support her against whomever Republicans nominate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days