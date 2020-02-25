Clinton still faces struggle to win back younger voters

FORT COLLINS, CO.- Hillary Clinton is continuing to struggle with a segment of the electorate she will need if she's to win the White House in November: young voters.



Clinton lost six of 10 voters between the ages of 18 and 29 on Super Tuesday even as she racked up wins across the map. Millennials have consistently flocked to the insurgent campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. His message of fighting income inequality and getting big money out of politics has resonated among youths scared about the job market, some of whom were infants when Bill Clinton was in the White House.



Young voters have increasingly been part of the Democratic Party's base and Clinton will need them in November. Democrats hope they'll inevitably support her against whomever Republicans nominate.