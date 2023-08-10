Clinton: Sanders has every right to finish campaign

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton says persistent rival Bernie Sanders "has every right to finish off his campaign however he chooses." But she says she wants to focus on presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump because his is not "a normal candidacy."



Clinton noted in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that she's won 3 million more votes than Sanders in the Democratic primaries. She said it's time to talk about Trump because his candidacy poses "immediate dangers" to the country.



Clinton criticized Trump for being open to pulling the U.S. out of NATO and allowing some other countries to have nuclear weapons.



She said she's willing to talk with Sanders and "take into account" what the Vermont senator is asking for at the party's national convention this summer.