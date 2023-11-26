50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clinton opposes Pacific Rim trade deal

8 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 07 2015 Oct 7, 2015 October 07, 2015 3:11 PM October 07, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa - Hillary Rodham Clinton says she opposes the big Pacific Rim trade accord backed by President Barack Obama.

The Democratic presidential candidate says in an interview with PBS there are too many "unanswered questions" about the Trans-Pacific Partnership. She says, "What I know about it as of today, I am not in favor."

The free trade deal backed by the administration has been opposed by liberal Democrats and labor unions.

Clinton helped lay the foundation for the deal as Obama's secretary of state.

She joins Democratic rivals Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley who warn it could lead to lost American jobs.

Trending News

The pact is central to Obama's attempt to engage with Asia to offset a rising Chinese influence in the region.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days