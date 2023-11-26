50°
Clinton opposes Pacific Rim trade deal
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa - Hillary Rodham Clinton says she opposes the big Pacific Rim trade accord backed by President Barack Obama.
The Democratic presidential candidate says in an interview with PBS there are too many "unanswered questions" about the Trans-Pacific Partnership. She says, "What I know about it as of today, I am not in favor."
The free trade deal backed by the administration has been opposed by liberal Democrats and labor unions.
Clinton helped lay the foundation for the deal as Obama's secretary of state.
She joins Democratic rivals Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley who warn it could lead to lost American jobs.
The pact is central to Obama's attempt to engage with Asia to offset a rising Chinese influence in the region.
