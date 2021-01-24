Clinton makes new plea for tougher gun laws

MANCHESTER - Hillary Clinton is issuing a fresh plea for stricter gun control after yesterday's mass shooting in California.



She told a Women's Economic Opportunity Summit in New Hampshire that there's no way to "stop every incident of gun violence" -- but added that "we can stop a lot of them." Clinton said, "We need to take action now."



She stressed that she wanted people to "feel safe" but urged them not to vilify Muslims as a result of the attack. Clinton said, "It's important to remember the vast majority of Muslim Americans are just as concerned and heartbroken about this as anyone else."



Gun control has been a central cause of Clinton's presidential bid in recent months.



Today she pressed Congress to pass legislation prohibiting individuals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's no-fly terror list from purchasing guns.



House Republicans have said they do not plan to aggressively pursue new gun legislation.