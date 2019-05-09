85°
Clinton: GOP must choose 'rule of law' or 'rule of Trump'

Thursday, May 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Hillary Clinton says the Trump administration's struggles with the U.S. House will show "whether it's the rule of law or the rule of Trump" that the courts and Republicans obey.

Speaking at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire on Wednesday, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate says Trump administration's recent defiance of subpoenas and claim of executive authority in its power struggle with the U.S. House will lead to "big court fights."

Those fights, Clinton says, will most likely find their way to the Supreme Court. She says, "We'll see whether it's the rule of law or the rule of Trump that the Republicans in the Congress and in the courts are going to abide by."

