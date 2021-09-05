Clinton camp rejects claim of 'rigged election'

WASHINGTON - Hillary Clinton's campaign is hitting back against Donald Trump's assertion the White House race is shaping up as "a rigged election."



Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook says participation in the electoral system - and particularly voting - is something to be encouraged, and not, in his words, "dismissed or undermined because a candidate is afraid he's going to lose."



Mook points to what he says will be a record turnout on Election Day. And he says voters will turn out in unprecedented numbers because they can see through Trump's "shameful attempts to undermine an election weeks before it happens."



Trump posted tweets on Saturday morning alleging "false and unsubstantiated charges" and "outright lies" are being pushed by the media as part of a scheme to help elect Clinton president.

