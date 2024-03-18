Clinton addresses supporters following election; says loss is painful

NEW YORK - Hillary Clinton addressed her supporters following her loss to Donald Trump for president on Wednesday morning.

Clinton started by saying that she congratulated Trump after election results were in and offered to work with him for the sake of the country.

"I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans," Clinton said.

Clinton went on to say that she is "sorry" she did not win the election "for the values and vision of the country." However, she said that she felt proud and grateful for the campaign.

"Being your candidate has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Clinton said.

She said that her campaign was about the country "that we love" and that citizens have "seen that the country is more deeply divided than we thought," however she still believes in the country.

"We must accept this result and then look to the future," Clinton said. She went on to say that as Americans "we owe him (Trump) an open mind and chance to lead."



Clinton thanked her campaign, Tim Kaine and President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for their support and leadership and said that it was "the best campaign anyone could ask for."

She closed out with a message to young voters and to women stating to continue to fight for what is right.

"This loss hurts, but please never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it," Clinton said. Clinton stated that "nothing has made me prouder than to be your champion."

She stated that hopefully someone will shatter that high glass ceiling that she often referred to during her campaign and said that she hopes someone will "do so sooner than we might think."

To watch the full address visit WBRZ Channel 2's Facebook.