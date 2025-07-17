Clinic doctor frustrated by raids of nearby apartments, wants answers from officials

BATON ROUGE - Doctor Byron Jasper has owned Byja Clinic on Burbank for over three years, and now it is coming to a boiling point over raids taking place at a nearby apartment complex.

"We've done emails, we've done phone calls, we have done everything that we believe to be right to get this addressed, but it just keeps happening," Jasper said.

The apartment complexes were raided on July 11 and months earlier on March 28. In the July raid, Owen Rea was arrested on simple burglary. Officials say he burglarized musical equipment from a storage facility on Essen Lane.

"Four, maybe even more times in the last two or three years, and nothing seems to be getting done about it," he said.

Jasper says this comes down to a matter of keeping his patients safe and that his clients should not feel like they are in danger when they come to an appointment.

"They want to go somewhere safe, clean and secure, so when we have a raid happening and they are trying to get medical care, they often times are worried about what's going happen not only to themselves, but their family members and [caretakers]," he said.

He says he has reached out to numerous public officials and wants answers, as he has yet to hear back on a solution.