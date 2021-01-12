Client upset over contractor taking nearly 2 years to finish job

CENTREVILLE, Ms. - A Baton Rouge contractor is being accused of taking for a job and not completing work. This isn't the first time Edmund LeBlanc has been the focus of a WBRZ report.

John Alexander says he entered into a $62,000 contract with On the Geaux Home Maintenance in February 2019 to complete work at an apartment building he purchased with his business partner in Centreville, Ms. The work started off great, but then in March, Alexander says the bill was accidentally paid in full and that's when things started to get dicey.

"All of the sudden work stopped, we didn't know what was going on, we couldn't get him on the phone," he said.

Alexander says months went by with no work being done. It wasn't until September did he meet up with contractor Ed LeBlanc again on site in Mississippi. Then, LeBlanc told Alexander he'd finish the project by the end of October 2019 and sealed the deal with a high five. Fast forward to January 2021 and the job still isn't complete.

"I tell him over and over again he can either complete the work or return the money and either one will be OK," said Alexander.

LeBlanc has a long history of writing hot checks and contractor fraud. His criminal history dates back to the '90s but started facing contractor fraud charges in 2007. Tuesday, 2 On Your Side spoke with LeBlanc who said he was on a job in Lake Charles. LeBlanc says several things have prevented him from completing the job in Centreville, but he'll have it completed by the end of the month.

Derek Richard also reached out to 2 On Your Side recently. He says he was hired by LeBlanc for some subcontracting work in August 2020 and has not been paid.

"I called him several times, never answered," said LeBlanc.

While on the phone with LeBlanc Tuesday, he told 2 On Your Side he'd send a photo of a crew currently working at the apartment building in Centreville. A manager on site said no one was there working and hadn't been since mid-December.

Alexander says only half of the job has been completed and if it isn't finished soon that LeBlanc owes him $30,000. He's filed a police report.