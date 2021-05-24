82°
'Click it or Ticket' campaign to begin this week

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Monday that the final week in May would be the start of the 'Click it or Ticket' campaign in Baton Rouge. 

The national campaign facilitates a partnership between local police and law enforcement agencies across the country to ticket motorists who are not wearing their seat belts.

A Monday, May 24 news release issued by BRPD stated, "As motorist take to the roads to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend, Baton Rouge Police will be out ensuring that everyone buckles up for their safety. This traffic safety grant will start this week and end on June 6, 2021."

Click here for more information about the national Click it or Ticket campaign. 

