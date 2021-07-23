Cleveland Indians change name to 'Cleveland Guardians'

91°
2 hours 43 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, July 23 2021 Jul 23, 2021 July 23, 2021 9:26 AM July 23, 2021 in News
Source: Major League Baseball Club
By: Paula Jones

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Indians are changing their name to the 'Cleveland Guardians,' according to a Friday announcement by the Major League Baseball club.

Last summer, officials in Cleveland vowed to work with Native American groups and others to come up with a more appropriate nickname for the team. 

The team had been known as 'the Indians' since 1915, but when the 2020 killing of George Floyd sparked protests regarding the mistreatment of people of color, team owner Paul Dolan said this motivated team officials to consider changing its name.

Cleveland's baseball team had already stopped wearing baseball memorabilia featuring offensive Chief Wahoo logos, but at the time it was still selling merchandise with caricatures that drew protests from Native American groups.

So, after considering the views of over 40,000 fans and conducting dozens of consults with locals, the team decided its new name should reflect the city of Cleveland in a way that honors the team's rich baseball history and helps unite the community.

This led to the new name, 'Cleveland Guardians,' which is meant to reflect the community's shared responsibility to protect and support each of its members. 

The Cleveland Guardians released a video via its Twitter account that touched on the background of its new name. 

 

