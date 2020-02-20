49°
Cleveland Browns, Greg Robinson caught with 157 pounds of marijuana near Mexican border
EL PASO, Tx. - Louisiana native and Browns football player, Greg Robinson, 27, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana Monday evening along with free agent, Jaquan Bray, 26.
According to the Department of Justice, Robinson and Bray were traveling with an Uber driver Robinson met in 2018.
The group was traveling from Los Angeles to Louisiana. When they reached El Paso Robinson told Bray to drive the vehicle when they approached the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station. The U.S. Border Control canine unit flagged their vehicle which promoted agents to do a search.
While searching the vehicle agents found approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside several duffle bags in the back.
Documents say, that Robinson told the third suspect that he would pay him if he claims the drugs. The third individual refused the offer and told Robinson that they wouldn't have driven if they were aware about the drugs.
The trio could face up to 20 years in federal prison.
Browns’ OT Greg Robinson was alleged to have 157 pounds - 157 pounds! - of marijuana in “several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area” in El Paso, Texas today. pic.twitter.com/O7UyfW7AqO— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020