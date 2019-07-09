Clerk of Court seeking poll commissioners for upcoming election

BATON ROUGE - With the addition of new precincts around the capital city, the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is looking for commissioners to work the polls for the upcoming election.

"We are always seeking new commissioners, but the addition of the new locations puts us in more of an active search mode," Doug Welborn said in a release. "With the next two years of elections very busy starting this fall, we want to ensure that all of our precincts are well-staffed and ready to go."

To become a commissioner, residents must be registered to vote in EBR.

If you're interested, call the Elections Department at (225) 295-4765 or email elections@ebrclerkofcourt.org. Information will be provided about available class dates and locations for registration.