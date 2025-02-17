Cleo Fields to be sworn in for third term in Congress as District 6 representative

BATON ROUGE - Monday on Southern University campus, former congressman Cleo Fields will be sworn in for a returning third term as the representative of District 6.

Fields ran against four others during the November election and won by two percentage points. He is filling the seat that was previously held by Garrett Graves.

This isn't the first time in Congress for Fields - he previous served two terms as the representative for District 4 in the 1990s.

District 6 runs from Baton Rouge to Shreveport and was recently redrawn.

Larry Selders will take over Fields' seat in the state Senate as decided by Saturday's special election.