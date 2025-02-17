Cleo Fields sworn in as District 6 congressman at Southern University ceremony

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Cleo Fields was sworn in Monday as the representative of the newly redrawn Sixth Congressional District in a ceremony at his alma mater Southern University.

Fields ran against four others during the November election and won by two percentage points. He is filling the seat that was previously held by Garrett Graves.

This isn't the first time in Congress for Fields - he previous served two terms as the representative for District 4 in the 1990s.

District 6 runs from Baton Rouge to Shreveport and was recently redrawn as the state's second Black-majority congressional district.

Larry Selders will take over Fields' seat in the state Senate as decided by Saturday's special election.