LSU is tied with Clemson entering the 4th quarter

CLEMSON, SC - It is a battle of Top 10 Tigers to start the 2025 season on the last Saturday in August.

LSU got their hands on the ball first to start the game, but couldn't walk away with any points.

On Clemson's first offensive drive, the team went three and out after a big sack from cornerback PJ Woodland.

LSU quickly got the ball back, but tight end Bauer Sharp fumbled in LSU territory to set up Clemson with good field position.

LSU's defense stepped up, holding Clemson to just three points after a 42-yard field goal by placekicker Nolan Hauser gave Clemson an early 3–0 lead.

The LSU Tigers tied the game early in the second quarter with a 52-yard field goal by placekicker Damian Ramos, making it 3–3.

Clemson responded on their next possession with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a fourth-and-goal run from Adam Randall that put them up 10–3 with under five minutes remaining in the half.

QB Garrett Nussmeier took the LSU Tigers into the redzone near the end of the first half, but LSU fails to convert on 4th down and Clemson heads to the locker room with the 7-point lead.

Clemson opened the second half with a 45-yard drive that ended in a missed 48-yard field goal attempt.

LSU quickly flipped field position after multiple completions from Nussmeier to wide receiver Aaron Anderson. The Tigers capped their 9-play, 69-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Caden Durham to tie the game at 10–10.

On the very next drive, Clemson quickly gave the ball back to LSU as quarterback Cade Klubnik threw an interception to LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

LSU couldn’t capitalize on the interception, as a deep pass to wide receiver Barion Brown in the end zone was overturned to an incomplete pass after video review. Two plays later, Ramos missed a 46-yard field goal.

LSU vs. Clemson airs on WBRZ.