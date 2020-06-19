Clemson announces 28 athletes, staff members have tested positive for coronavirus

86°
Friday, June 19 2020
CLEMSON, SC - Clemson's athletics department announced Friday that more than two dozen of its student-athletes and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Yahoo Sports, that number included multiple football players, though the university would not say how many. The school says it has tested about 315 total athletes and members of its athletics staff.

Clemson says it has notified those who received positive tests and will isolate them for at least 10 days. Those who've been in contact with them are also being asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The university said most of those with the virus are asymptomatic, and no one has been hospitalized as of Friday.

