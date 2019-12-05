Clearview Mall to undergo extensive renovation that will include a hotel and apartments

Site plans for Clearview Mall Photo: Clearview Mall

METAIRIE – Clearview Mall's owners are looking to draw more foot traffic to the 53-year-old space by transforming it into an event and retail center that includes one million square feet of residential, hotel, retail, grocery, office, and entertainment space.

Clearview's owners are not alone in this endeavor. Several U.S. shopping centers are looking to rebrand the mall as a hub for, not only retail, but a village of sorts where customers have access to housing and various forms of entertainment.

This relaunch of 'the mall experience' comes as a response to the closures of various retail stores around the country.

During the first half of 2019, more than 7,000 retail outlets closed their doors and now, mall owners are seeking to adapt innovative methods of reinventing shopping centers as places that will attract Millennials.

Clearview Mall owners hope to do exactly this by giving their space an updated, 'town square' feel that will draw customers with varied interests and backgrounds.

The extensive renovation will include the construction of a hotel with a rooftop pool, 260 apartments and an outdoor event space.

Thomas Richards, managing partner of Richards Clearview LLC, spoke about the renovation, saying, “With Clearview City Center, we are redefining what it means to live, work and play in one central area that truly offers something for everyone.”

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 and officials say the shopping center will be rebranded as ‘Clearview City Center.’