Clearing out overnight, nice end to the weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow:

This evening, a cold front will sweep through the region, clearing us out of any cloud over. Slightly drier air will mix in overnight as winds turn more northerly. In combination with clear skies and calm winds, temperatures should be able to fall substantially - into the low to mid 50s. Sunday will be beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80.



Looking Ahead:



High pressure will be in control of our weather into Monday, keeping things fairly quiet. By Tuesday, we expect another round of showers and thunderstorms across the region, some of which could be heavy. Severe weather does not appear to be a concern at this time.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

