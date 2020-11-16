Clear and cool at home, Iota now the first category 5 hurricane of 2020

Baton Rouge is about 20 degrees cooler this morning than we were 24 hours ago.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will bring a lot of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to hit the 70s. Many places will stay in the 60s all day today. As the sun goes down, the temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Up next: The cold front brought in cold air that dropped our temperatures below normal and all week we will be slowly rebounding to normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s for the first half of the week as high pressure continues to bring us cool northerly air. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. By the end of the week the high pressure will shift and so will our wind flow. As winds move to become out of the east and southeast, more Gulf moisture will move along with it. This will increase humidity and temperatures. By the weekend, highs will be scratching the 80s and lows will be in the 50s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

JUST IN: The latest update on #Iota , now a very dangerous category 5 hurricane. It's the first time this season that a storm has reached cat 5. For continuing updates and your local forecast visit: https://t.co/UAse4m6gzE pic.twitter.com/mPL09YBpPS — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) November 16, 2020

IN THE TROPICS *NEW*



Hurricane Iota continues to rapidly strengthen as it approaches Nicaragua. The current forecast track has Iota making landfall exactly where Eta made landfall about two weeks ago. Maximum sustained winds have reached 160mph, now the first category 5 storm of the season. More on Iota here.

In addition, there is also another area to watch in the Caribbean with a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A new area of low pressure could form in a few days over the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, some gradual development could occur late this week while the system moves slowly westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

