Clear and comfortable conditions to start the new year

Happy New Year!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We had only one tornado warned storm and no reports of major damage after last night’s storms. Today, we will continue to dry out and cool off. Temperatures will reach the low 60s this afternoon with mostly clear skies. Overnight, it will stay clear with temperatures in the 40s.

Up Next: Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Next week will bring a slow warm-up with temperatures in the mid-60s and rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!