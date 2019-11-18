Clean up of crude oil spill near Washington State completed early Sunday

FIDALGO BAY, WA- A Friday oil spill in Fidalgo Bay, Washington took less than two days to clean up, and officials say there were no negative impacts to the shoreline or wildlife.

The quick clean up and limited damage may have been due to an anticipatory state law meant to reduce the possibility of polluting shorelines and to help make recovery easier.

According to CNN, the spill occurred when a Crowley Maritime barge was transferring five million gallons of oil to the Shell Puget Sound Refinery.

On Saturday, Shell tweeted that it and the U.S. Coast Guard were responding and continued to provide updates related to the incident.

Approximately 20 gallons of oil were spilled but only 5 gallons reached the water. Besides this, the oil was within an area that had a temporary floating barrier used to contain oil spills. This sort of area is known as a 'boom.'

The Department of Ecology reported the crude oil sheen on the water covered an area approximately 225 feet by 30 feet and the department said cleanup was completed by 8:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials say a state law requiring the deployment of a boom prior to an oil transfer over water may have been partially responsible for such limited damage and quick clean-up.

As noted in the tweet above, according to the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, the source of the spill was linked to a pressure relief valve on the barge.