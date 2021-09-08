Clean-up hotline now available for storm victims in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A hotline is now available for residents in Assumption Parish who need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Ida.

The group Crisis Cleanup said they connect residents with local volunteers who can help with:

-cutting fallen trees

-drywall, flooring and appliance removal

-tarping roofs

-mold mitigation

Crisis Cleanup said services are free, and the hotline will be available through September.

Residents can call (844) 965-1386 or visit the Crisis Cleanup website here.