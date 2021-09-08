88°
Latest Weather Blog
Clean-up hotline now available for storm victims in Assumption Parish
ASSUMPTION PARISH - A hotline is now available for residents in Assumption Parish who need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Ida.
The group Crisis Cleanup said they connect residents with local volunteers who can help with:
-cutting fallen trees
-drywall, flooring and appliance removal
-tarping roofs
-mold mitigation
Crisis Cleanup said services are free, and the hotline will be available through September.
Trending News
Residents can call (844) 965-1386 or visit the Crisis Cleanup website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Remembering September 11
-
News 2 Geaux: Ascension delays post-storm school reopening
-
News 2 Geaux: Students return to classes in EBR and East Feliciana
-
Amid devastating impact of Ida, Ascension addresses return-to-school dates for local students
-
Mexico shaken by deadly 7.0 earthquake; one fatality reported