Clean-up hotline now available for storm victims in Assumption Parish

1 hour 1 minute 33 seconds ago Wednesday, September 08 2021 Sep 8, 2021 September 08, 2021 2:40 PM September 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A hotline is now available for residents in Assumption Parish who need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Ida.

The group Crisis Cleanup said they connect residents with local volunteers who can help with:
-cutting fallen trees
-drywall, flooring and appliance removal
-tarping roofs
-mold mitigation

Crisis Cleanup said services are free, and the hotline will be available through September.

Residents can call (844) 965-1386 or visit the Crisis Cleanup website here.

