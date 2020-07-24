78°
Clean up efforts continue after box truck flips over on Walker Road
WALKER - On Friday morning, a box truck failed to navigate a roundabout and flipped over, leaving a substantial amount of debris in the roadway.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Walker Road (southbound) in the roundabout at I-12.
As of 6:25 a.m., vehicle recovery is still underway.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
MORE INFO: Vehicle is a box truck that is being unloaded before it can be flipped back over. There is also debris on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/A6L8UTjHf5— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) July 24, 2020
