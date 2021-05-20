Clean up continues in Jefferson Terrace after homes ravaged by floodwaters

BATON ROUGE - Jefferson Terrace residents continue to clean up their homes after they were damaged by floodwaters.

Everything inside Ronnie Wascom's house is in a heaping pile on the curb of his street. He and his wife lost nearly everything. On Monday night they had to escape by boat.

"It's very frustrating and it's also going to be a while to get everything back to normal, but it will happen,” Wascom said.

On Thursday, soggy, crumbled pieces of sheetrock that once made up the walls of his home sit in a pile mixed with furniture, cars, and other belongings that couldn't be saved.

"I've seen water in the yard before in 2016, but water has never gotten in the house before,” Wascom said.

Driving down Landsbury Avenue, you can see the devastation. Neighbors continue to haul out mounds of debris while stripping their homes down to the bones. Homeowner, Penny Earl, is feeling overwhelmed.

"These houses never flooded. It came close, but we've lived here 22 years and it came close," Earl said. "But never this."

She's still salvaging what family memories are left inside her house, and yet calling herself lucky with neighbors helping neighbors in the community.

"A lot of people are starting over. We're lucky. We have the ability to do what we need to do. We're not going to get to do what we thought we were going to do, but we'll come out of this,” Earl said.

Earl's time is being dedicated to cleaning up her flood-ravaged house that is now gutted, much like all the others on her street.