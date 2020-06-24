Clean up begins in EBR following Wednesday morning storms

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, tornadoes threatened an extensive area in south Louisiana, including East Baton Rouge Parish.

The short-lived tornadoes brought heavy rainfall and strong winds into the Capital City from about 4:45 a.m. until 6:15 a.m.

Though the storms passed quickly, they left evidence of their presence in the form of downed trees, toppled fences, and debris.

The Cedarcrest neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway was left with damage. Tree limbs line the streets of Seracedar and Bronze Bush and some homes have lost fences.

Extensive damage was also reported with multiple trees falling in the Drusilla and Westminster areas. Firefighters had to be called to help clear roadways and homes.

Members of the St. George Fire Department say there were no injuries reported during the clean up.

WBRZ's Chief Meteorologist, Dr. Josh Eachus, says it's possible that a tornado touched down in the Westminster area at some point during the storms. >Click here for details<

Indian Mound Neighborhood via Courtney St. Romain | #LaWX pic.twitter.com/K7CRR7kdbS — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 24, 2020

Debris found in my area around I-10/I-12 split. Maybe not a twister, but very strong winds to send this flying to the top of a third floor parking garage. pic.twitter.com/4JhjrTNQgE — James Corwin (@jamescorwin) June 24, 2020

Later in the morning, the same system that produced the damaging storms in Baton Rouge made its way into Independence, and officials say a tornado is confirmed to have touched down in that area.

At this time there are no reports of injuries in the Independence area.