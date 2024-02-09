Claycut Bridge construction could take 5 to 6 more weeks

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Drivers will have to wait a bit longer before they can make use of the Claycut Bridge again.

Officials at the Public Works and Planning Center says the project could take five to six more weeks before it is completed.

"At this time, all of the bridge deck has been completed and workers are completing the sidewalks and railing," Chief Design and Construction Engineer Tom Stephens said. "Remaining work includes placement of concrete approach slabs, paving and sidewalk connections, stripping and signing, planting grass, and final cleanup."

Stephens added that the contractor on the project plans to have construction completed in the next five to six weeks.

The bridge was originally closed in January, with plans to reopen in June. That reopening has since slipped and is now scheduled for the fall.