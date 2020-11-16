45°
Clay Polk combines love of the force and football to motivate Central on Friday nights.
Clay Polk has been Central head coach Sid Edwards' right hand man for almost 20 years. Through that bond, coach Clay has been able to use his love for Star Wars and football to motivate on Friday nights.
